NFL Week 18 expert predictions for Bengals vs. Browns
Everyone is on the Bengals.
The Cincinnati Bengals are eliminated from playoff contention while the Cleveland Browns are locked into the No. 5 seed of the playoffs. That means that nothing is really on the line this weekend when the Browns march into Paycor Stadium for the Battle of Ohio.
The Bengals have notoriously struggled against the Browns in recent years but Cleveland could be resting its starters for this game. If that's the case, it's no wonder to see the Bengals as the favorites this week. They're currently 7-point favorites, per FanDuel.
Let's see who the experts are rolling with in the Battle of Ohio.
Bengals vs. Browns Week 18 predictions
Prisco's Week 18 NFL picks: Bills sink Dolphins on road for AFC East title; Texans punch ticket into playoffs [Pete Prisco, CBS Sports]
The Pick: Bengals 23, Browns 20
"The Browns are locked in as the No. 5 seed, which means they might rest players here. The Bengals are eliminated, but they should play here against their rival in the last game of the year. This a tough one to pick, but I will go with the Bengals in a close one as the Browns will be looking ahead to more important things. "- Pete Prisco
Prisco picks the Bengals to finish with at least one win in their division, as he he thinks they'll narrowly defeat the Browns in the season finale. The Browns could be resting players due to being locked into the No. 5 seed and not having anything to play for other than the pride of sweeping their division rival.
NFL picks, predictions against the spread Week 18: Bills sweep Dolphins for AFC East; Cowboys, Packers take care of playoff business [Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News]
The Pick: Bengals 27, Browns 20
"The Browns are set up to start the playoffs as the top wild-card team ahead of the Ravens with a date looming against beatable AFC South champions, given they defeated the Jaguars, Texans and Colts already each once this season. They could do a little tuning up with Joe Flacco and the offense, but you can bet they won't risk key defensive talent. Jake Browning the Bengals are playing with plenty of pride and will work to make sidelined Joe Burrow proud one last time in a lost season."- Vinnie Iyer
Iyer is going with the Bengals to win by a touchdown, citing that the Browns don't have much to gain by playing their starters this week. The Bengals can finish with a winning record if they win this game so the motivation is there for the players.
NFL Week 18 picks: Bills stomp Dolphins to win AFC East, Bears shock Packers, Colts and Texans play thriller [John Breech, CBS Sports]
The Pick: Bengals 20, Browns 17
Breech didn't write a blurb for this week's game probably because it's pretty much meaningless in the grand scheme of things. Nothing happens to the Browns in the playoff picture if they lose and the Bengals are already eliminated from making the postseason. He's still going with the Bengals to capture their first division win of the season.