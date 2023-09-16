NFL Week 2 expert predictions for Bengals vs Ravens
Do the experts think the Bengals will be 0-2 or 1-1 after this week?
After a weird and unpredictable Week 1, NFL fans are ready to do it all over again in Week 2! Cincinnati Bengals fans are hoping for a happier result in Week 2, as their Stripes got pummeled by the Cleveland Browns in a 24-3 thumping in the Dawg Pound.
As for the Bengals' Week 2 opponent, the Baltimore Ravens blasted the Houston Texans by a score of 25-9 but lost some key players in the win. That could be what tilts the scale in the Bengals' favor this weekend when they host the hated Ravens.
Or will it?
Bengals vs Ravens Week 2 predictions
NFL Week 2 picks and predictions for every game: Chiefs bounce back, Cowboys torture Zach Wilson [Cody Williams, FanSided]
Williams is going with a 21-20 Ravens win, which, if it did pan out this way, would drop the good guys to 0-2 on the year for the second straight season.
"Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense weren't exactly lighting the world on fire in Week 1, even if the end result was still a 16-point win over the lowly Texans. At the same time, though, the rust for Joe Burrow was more than evident with perhaps the worst game of the Bengals quarterback's career. My expectation, especially with the divisional familiarity at play, is that Baltimore continues to make Burrow uncomfortable and we see another bad-to-middling game from the QB while the Ravens take a step forward in the second game under new OC Todd Monken."- Cody Williams
2023 NFL Week 2: Expert Picks, Predictions For Every Game [Ryan Reynolds, The 33rd Team]
Reynolds is going with a 27-24 Bengals victory. I'm not sure I agree with his point about the offensive lines being better than the pass rushes, as the Ravens had five sacks last week and the Bengals had three. On the other side of the coin, the Ravens surrendered four sacks and the Bengals surrendered two sacks and 10 QB hits.
"All three contests had limited scoring, but this matchup has a few factors you want to see in a potential high-scoring affair. The premium quarterbacks are obvious, but both teams have better offensive lines than pass rushes. They also both have beatable secondaries. Factor in the Bengals’ high-end wide receiver trio and Baltimore’s improved collection of pass catchers, and this matchup could go over 50 total points."- Ryan Reynolds
Prisco's Week 2 NFL picks: Jaguars win thriller and drop Chiefs to 0-2, Patriots slow down explosive Dolphins [Pete Prisco, CBS Sports]
Prisco predicts that the Stripes get back on track and win by seven points in a 27-20 final.
"The Bengals are coming off a horrible showing in their opener, one in which Joe Burrow looked bad. That will change here. The Bengals will get the offense going here. The Ravens have some injury issues on the offensive line, which could be a problem. The division games are always tough, but I don't see Cincinnati going 0-2 to start this season like it did in 2022."- Pete Prisco