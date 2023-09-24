NFL Week 3 expert predictions for Bengals vs Rams
Who do the experts have winning the Super Bowl LVI rematch?
The Cincinnati Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams in a rematch of Super Bowl LVI. Things look quite different this time, as the Rams are fielding a roster of unknown names while the Bengals are 0-2 with a banged-up Joe Burrow.
Burrow's injury makes this game a tough one to predict because the Bengals are not the same threat they are without their quarterback. Even with Burrow out there, he'll likely be limited and not able to do what normally makes him great.
Bengals vs. Rams Week 3 predictions
Prisco's Week 3 NFL picks: Patriots' nightmare start continues with loss to Jets; Eagles hold off feisty Bucs [Pete Prisco, CBS Sports]
Prisco's going with a 23-17 Bengals win.
"The Bengals have the major issue in this game. They have the uncertain health of Joe Burrow. Will he play, and if he does how healthy will he be? The Rams have won one and played the 49ers close, but this is a tough ask on the road. Take the Bengals if Burrow plays."- Pete Prisco
Week 3 NFL picks: 49ers roll over Giants on Thursday night; Cowboys, Dolphins and Ravens improve to 3-0 [NFL.com]
Three of the five experts took the Rams here, likely because of the injury to Burrow. One of the experts to pick the Rams was Brooke Cersosimo, who pointed to Burrow's slow start and injury for why the Rams are the favorite here.
"Week 3 is where we generally have seen Burrow start to turn things around, but his tweaked calf is a huge concern, especially with Aaron Donald looming on the horizon of Monday night. Even if Burrow plays, how far away from 100 percent will he be?"- Brooke Cersosimo
PFT’s 2023 Week 3 NFL picks, Florio vs. Simms [Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk]
Funny enough, Chris Sims has the Bengals winning by the same score that they lost to the Rams in Super Bowl LVI. Florio, on the other hand, is going with a Rams victory.
"It’s a Super Bowl LVI rematch, with a difference of opinion as to the winner. Simms believes in the Bengals. I’m concerned Joe Burrow’s calf could be an issue."- Mike Florio