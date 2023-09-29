NFL Week 4 expert predictions for Bengals vs. Titans
Do the experts think the Bengals move to 2-2 or 1-3?
The Cincinnati Bengals hit the road for the first time since Week 1. This time, they're headed to Nashville for a date with the 1-2 Tennessee Titans.
The Bengals are also 1-2, winning their first game of the season on Monday night against the Rams. It was a much-needed win for this group, as a loss would have dropped them to 0-3. That wouldn't have been a death sentence necessarily but it'd have been a pretty steep hill to climb for the rest of the season.
While Cincinnati did finally get into the win column, it was an ugly win. The Titans, meanwhile, are coming off an ugly loss. Will the Bengals slog their way to another ugly win, will it be their first solid win of the season, or will the Titans finally take down the Bengals, something they haven't done in the last three attempts?
Let's see what the experts think for Bengals vs. Titans.
Bengals vs. Titans Week 4 predictions
Prisco's Week 4 NFL picks: Packers take down rival Lions, Bills cool off Dolphins, Cowboys handle Patriots [Pete Prisco, CBS Sports]
Prisco is going with a tight Bengals win, predicting they'll get the job done with a 23-20 final score.
"The Bengals won a must-win game Monday night, but now they go out on the road on a short week to face a Titans team that didn't play well last week. That's usually a bad combination. But the Bengals seemed to get it going against the Rams. I think that carries over here as Joe Burrow continues to get healthier. "- Pete Prisco
Week 4 NFL picks: Lions poised to beat Packers on Thursday night? Eagles, 49ers stay undefeated [Around the NFL Staff, NFL.com]
Three of the five experts picked the Bengals to win. Ali Bhanpuri was one of those three experts and said she ultimately picked the Bengals because of Joe Burrow but pointed out that both offenses have been bad.
"They're even allowing the exact same number of points per game (22.3)! So in this battle of bottom-of-the-barrel offenses and overtaxed defenses, I'll take the team with the superstar QB (even if he's not 100%) and ultra-talented receiving corps. ... They have to get right at some point."- Ali Bhanpuri
NFL Week 4 picks against the spread: C.J. Stroud continues his strong start [Vic Tafur, The Athletic]
Tafur went with the Bengals, noting that Burrow has to be better than he was a week ago because if he's not up to the task, Joe Mixon is going to have a tough time carrying the offense against the Titans' stout run defense.
"This is the kind of home game Mike Vrabel’s tough team usually wins, but I think this team is a lot worse than the last few years, The Titans should be 0-3 if not for the Chargers Chargering, and it’s kind of sad that Ryan Tannehill is still their quarterback after five years of wasting all the stacked fronts that Derrick Henry has provided him."- Vic Tafur