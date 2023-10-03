NFL Week 5 Byes: Every Team that's off this week
Bye weeks are here!
Four weeks of NFL action are in the books and now it's time for teams to start taking their bye weeks. A bye week is when a team doesn't play that week and gets time off to relax and gear up for the rest of the season.
It's definitely beneficial to have a bye week in the middle of the season as opposed to the beginning of the year but players definitely look forward to having a week off from such a physical and grueling sport.
With bye weeks beginning this week, let's take a look at which teams won't be playing this week.
NFL Week 5 byes
- Cleveland Browns (2-2)
- Los Angeles Chargers (2-2)
- Seattle Seahawks (3-1)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1)
The Browns have defeated the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans for their two wins and are coming off a beat down from the Baltimore Ravens. Granted, they didn't have their starting quarterback in that one but would it really have made that much of a difference?
The Chargers started the season at 0-2 but have won their last two games. They demolished the Raiders for their most recent victory and got back to .500 as a result.
The Seahawks' only loss of the season came in Week 1 against the Rams. They were a surprising team last year but this year, no one has been surprised by them. One of their wins came against the red-hot Lions.
The Buccaneers might be the most surprising team of the year, as no one expected them to do much of anything without Tom Brady quarterbacking that offense. They made the Saints look downright bad this past week and they're in sole possession of first place in the NFC South.