NFL Week 5 expert predictions for Bengals vs. Cardinals
Who do the experts think will win?
The Cincinnati Bengals need to get back on track this weekend when they take on the Arizona Cardinals. A loss would drop the Bengals to 1-4 and essentially sink their season while a win puts them in a similar spot they were in a year ago.
The Cardinals also sit at 1-3 and they've been a surprising team this year. Their 1-3 record isn't exactly eye-popping but they've been competitive in every game they've played (yes, even in their blowout loss to San Francisco). They're going to be a tough opponent this week.
Let's see how the experts think this game will play out.
Bengals vs. Cardinals Week 5 predictions
Prisco's Week 5 NFL picks: Commanders beat Bears, Steelers sink Ravens as home dogs, 49ers hold off Cowboys [Pete Prisco, CBS Sports]
The Pick: Bengals 27, Cardinals 23
"At 1-3, the Bengals are in survival mode. This is a consecutive road game, which makes it tough. Arizona has been feisty so far in going 1-3, but I think this is the week Joe Burrow and the offense get it going for the Bengals. If not, they are done. Burrow has a good day.- Pete Prisco
Prisco's not wrong. If the Bengals lose this game, their playoff hopes are doomed. I'm not sure that I agree that Joe Burrow gets back on track after how sluggish he looked last week.
NFL Week 5 Predictions, Betting Odds & TV Schedule [Fox Sports]
The Pick: Bengals 22, Cardinals 21
This would be as close as it can get and I wouldn't be the least bit surprised if this ended up as a one-point game. The Cardinals are going to give Cincinnati everything they've got.
Full list of Week 5 straight-up picks with confidence levels [David Fucillo, DraftKings Network]
While Fucillo doesn't provide score predictions, he's the only one here who thinks the Cardinals will top the Bengals this week. He does have that game in his "low confidence" tier but he's still going with an Arizona win over a struggling Bengals squad.