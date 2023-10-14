NFL Week 6 expert predictions for Bengals vs. Seahawks
The Cincinnati Bengals host what should be an intriguing game on Sunday afternoon when the Seattle Seahawks come to town. The Bengals are 2-3 while the Seahawks are 3-1.
With a win this weekend, the Bengals could move to 3-3 on the year before entering their Week 7 bye. This isn't a must-win game necessarily but considering that after the bye, the Bengals will face the 49ers and Bills, a win would certainly put them in better shape as they enter the gauntlet portion of their schedule.
The Seahawks are 3-1 but truthfully, they're a confusing 3-1. They got destroyed by the Rams in Week 1, then took down the Lions to hand them their only loss of the season so far, they took care of business against a bad Panthers team and did the same thing against a terrible Giants team. Two of their three wins have come against bad teams.
That being said, teams are what their record says they are. At this moment, the Seahawks are one of the best teams in the league because of that one loss they suffered in Week 1. Can the Bengals hand them their second loss?
Bengals vs. Seahawks Week 6 predictions
Every expert listed below picked the Bengals to win this week. The biggest victory for Cincinnati was an eight-point win while the other two experts picked a closer game, predicting a three-point Bengals win at home.
Prisco's Week 6 NFL picks: Cowboys, Patriots bounce back from embarrassing defeats; 49ers, Eagles get tested [Pete Prisco, CBS Sports]
The Pick: Bengals 31, Seahawks 23
"The Seahawks are coming off a bye, so they will be rested. But Cincinnati seemed to find its way at Arizona last week. Joe Burrow is back healthy, which showed up in his play. That will continue here. The Bengals will even their record heading into the bye with another big offensive showing. "- Pete Prisco
NFL Week 6 picks: Bengals beat 3-1 Seahawks, 49ers steamroll Browns, Chargers win wild one over Cowboys [John Breech, CBS Sports]
The Pick: Bengals 30, Seahawks 27
"The fact that Burrow's calf is looking better is a huge advantage for the Bengals here, because it means he can avoid the pass-rush and he can also beat the blitz, which is something he couldn't really do during the first four weeks of the season."- John Breech
2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 6 [Sayre Bedinger, NFL Spin Zone]
The Pick: Bengals 27, Seahawks 24
"This game should honestly be pretty good. I don't know if the Bengals are back back, or if we should be expecting more of the struggles we saw from them in Weeks 1-4. From an NFL picks perspective, I just generally don't like West-Coast teams coming east and playing in that early slot. I'm going to ride this Bengals wave for another week."- Sayre Bedinger