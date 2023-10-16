NFL Week 7 Byes: Every team that's off this week
The Cincinnati Bengals are one of six teams that have their bye in Week 7. The Bengals are 3-3 after defeating the Seattle Seahawks and now will enter an earlier bye than they're used to.
Bye weeks started in Week 5 with four teams getting that week off. This past week, only two teams were on their bye. The Bengals now join five other teams for the Week 7 bye.
NFL Week 7 byes
- Carolina Panthers (0-6)
- Cincinnati Bengals (3-3)
- Dallas Cowboys (3-2)*
- Houston Texans (3-3)
- New York Jets (3-3)
- Tennessee Titans (2-4)
*This article was written before Monday Night Football between the Cowboys and Chargers
There won't be another week with six teams on the bye until Week 13. Otherwise, we'll see no more than four teams getting a week off to rest up and recharge for the rest of the grind that is the NFL regular season and possibly playoffs for those teams lucky enough to make it.
Out of this bunch, the Bengals, Cowboys, Texans, and Jets still have fighting chances to make the postseason while the Panthers are certainly out of it (and without a first-round pick) and the Titans are likely out of it as well.