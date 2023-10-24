NFL Week 8 Byes: Every team that's off this week
We're about to hit the eighth week of the 2023 NFL regular season and it's the first week since Week 3 where there won't be any teams on byes. Six teams, including the Cincinnati Bengals, had Week 7 off but there won't be a single team on the bye when Week 8 kicks off with a Thursday night tilt between the Buccaneers and the Bills.
On Sunday, there will be nine games in the early window and then four games in the late window (one of those being the Bengals, fresh off their bye, facing the 49ers on the road). Then there's the traditional Sunday night game and Monday night game.
No teams are on the bye in Week 8
From Weeks 9 to 11, there will be four teams on the bye each week. In Week 12, six teams will have their week off to recharge. Week 12 is the next time where there won't be any team on the bye. The final two weeks of byes will come in Week 13 and 14 but in Week 14, only two teams will get their byes.
Everyone's teams are taking the field and playing in Week 8 but the byes will start up again next week.