NFL Week 8 expert predictions for Bengals vs. 49ers
Who will win this critical match-up?
The Cincinnati Bengals are entering the difficult portion of their schedule with the first opponent being the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara on Sunday. The 49ers started the season 5-0 but have hit a snag, dropping two straight games.
While the Bengals are hoping to hand the Niners their third straight loss, this won't be an easy game whatsoever. Sure, the 49ers are beat up right now, with Brock Purdy suffering a concussion, Deebo Samuel not being available for the game, and Trent Williams also potentially missing the game.
If Purdy can't go, it'll be Sam Darnold suiting up at quarterback but as we've seen with the Niners in the past, they don't need a prolific quarterback to be a good team. Christian McCaffrey is one of the best players in the NFL and while the defense hasn't been as dominant, they're not a unit to ever count out.
Who do the experts think will win this game? Let's take a look. Keep in mind that some of these predictions were made before Purdy appeared on the injury report.
Bengals vs. 49ers Week 8 predictions
NFL Week 8 picks and predictions: 49ers shocked by Bengals for third straight loss, Browns upset Seahawks [John Breech, CBS Sports]
The Pick: Bengals 22, 49ers 19
As mentioned above, Breech made this pick before Purdy's concussion news became public knowledge but he had picked Cincinnati to win even before that.
"The most important thing for the Bengals is that they're getting the 49ers in the perfect spot here. For one, Cincinnati is coming off a bye, which means Joe Burrow's calf just got an extra week to heal. The Bengals have been pretty strong over the past two years when they're coming out of a bye. Not only are they 2-0, but they've scored 37 and 32 points in those two wins. "- John Breech
Prisco's Week 8 NFL picks: 49ers, Bengals in thriller; Will Levis lifts Titans to upset; Browns stun Seahawks [Pete Prisco, CBS Sports]
The Pick: 49ers 27, Bengals 24
Prisco doesn't mention Purdy's concussion so this might have been published before that was announced. He picks the Niners but does say that he thinks it'll be a close game.
"The 49ers have lost two straight games and the defense struggled against Kirk Cousins. Now they get a good Bengals offense that is coming off a bye, which is good for Joe Burrow and his calf. I think Burrow and the Bengals offense will be able to keep this one close. "- Pete Prisco
NFL Week 8 picks: Can Patriots pull another upset? Will Eagles, Chiefs keep rolling? [Sam Farmer, LA Times]
The Pick: Bengals 27, 49ers 23
Farmer picks the Bengals to win, citing that Sam Darnold could be playing quarterback for the Niners. He does have the Bengals narrowly winning though, for what it's worth.
"With quarterback Brock Purdy in concussion protocol and unlikely to play, Sam Darnold will start for the 49ers. That’s not good news for a team that just lost two in a row. The Bengals aim to complete an NFC West sweep."- Sam Farmer