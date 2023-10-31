NFL Week 9 Byes: Every team that's off this week
The NFL is now reaching the halfway mark of the 2023 regular season. Every team played in Week 8, but the byes will return for Week 9, as four teams will finally get their week off to relax and recharge.
It was a wild Week 8, as we saw several major upsets and some pretty ugly games that came down to the wire. Week 9 is the perfect time for a bye week because it's smack dab in the middle of the season. Who's off this week?
NFL Week 9 byes
- Denver Broncos (3-5)
- Detroit Lions (5-2)*
- Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2)
- San Francisco 49ers (5-3)
The asterisk is there for the Lions because they play a game on Monday night so their record will change.
The Broncos and Jaguars won their Week 8 games and will head into their bye weeks with momentum. The 49ers, as Cincinnati Bengals fans know, lost their third straight game and they desperately need their bye week.
Out of this bunch, three of the four are playoff contenders and have a ton left to fight for in the regular season. When they come back for Week 10, the second half of the season will be waiting for them.