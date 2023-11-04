NFL Week 9 expert predictions for Bengals vs. Bills
Who will win this key AFC showdown?
The biggest game of the Week 9 slate has to be the Cincinnati Bengals hosting the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football. For once, we have an exciting match-up on Sunday night!
This is a massive game for both sides, as major playoff implications are on the line. Neither of these teams is currently leading their divisions either, so a win puts them in a better position to do so. A loss, however, will make it tougher to come out of their divisions on top.
The last time we saw these two teams square off was in the playoffs when the Bengals wiped the floor with the Bills in Orchard Park. The Bills will definitely be motivated to hand Cincinnati a loss after they ended their season earlier this year.
Let's take a look at what the experts are saying about the biggest game in Week 9.
Bengals vs. Bills Week 9 predictions
Prisco's Week 9 NFL picks: Will Levis backs up impressive debut by beating Steelers, Cowboys edge Eagles [Pete Prisco, CBS Sports]
The Pick: Bengals win 31-30
"The Bengals have come back to life after the slow start due to Joe Burrow's calf injury early in the season, which really impacted the offense. Buffalo played looser against the Bucs last week and they have three extra days of rest. This will be a fun offensive game that will go right down to the wire. It's tight, but the Bengals will win it late."- Pete Prisco
Prisco is picking the Bengals to narrowly win to move to 5-3. He says that the game will come down to the wire but ultimately thinks Cincinnati will walk away victorious.
Week 9 NFL picks: Can Titans upset Steelers on Thursday night? Dolphins or Chiefs in Germany? [Around the NFL Staff, NFL.com]
All five editors took the Bengals in this match-up, which was a bit surprising. I get that the Bills aren't their usual intimidating selves but they're still a very good team.
"There's been a bit of a role reversal between these two AFC contenders in the past month, with Cincinnati heating up after a rough start while injuries are clearly taking their toll on the Bills. No ailment stands out more than the shoulder issue that continues to hinder Josh Allen. I wouldn't put it past Allen to gut out a narrow win on the road when people are starting to doubt him, but the Bengals are playing too well for me to pick against them. It's hard to love a Buffalo defense down three Week 1 starters against Joe Burrow right now."- Dan Parr
NFL odds, picks, predictions for Week 9: Expert model projects Bengals, Eagles, Chiefs to win top Sunday matchups [Edward Sutelan, Sporting News]
The Pick: "Win probability: 54.7%, Bengals"
"Cincinnati trounced Buffalo in the AFC Divisional Round last year, but this has all the makings of a nail-biter between two of the AFC's top Super Bowl contenders. It's close, with Caesars picking the Bengals by 2 and the model going Bengals by 1, both reflective of Cincinnati's homefield advantage."- Edward Sutelan