No, the Bengals should not target Clyde Edwards-Helaire
The Cincinnati Bengals' running back position is under the microscope this offseason. Joe Mixon didn't play great in 2022, he's expensive this year, and has had some off-the-field issues this offseason.
The team drafted Chase Brown in the fifth round to likely serve as Samaje Perine's replacement. There were rumblings a while back that Ezekiel Elliott wanted to come to Cincinnati but that hasn't happened yet.
The latest running back to make news is Clyde Edwards-Helaire, currently with the Chiefs. Edwards-Helaire was the Chiefs' first-round pick in 2020 and he's gone on to be a major bust for them, so much so that KC opted not to pick up his fifth-year option.
Even with all of this in mind, Bengals fans still can't seem to help themselves when it comes to being interested in adding Edwards-Helaire down the line.
Bengals should steer clear of Clyde Edwards-Helaire
The most important thing to bring up here is that Edwards-Helaire's fifth-year option was declined for a reason. He was passed on the depth chart by a seventh-round rookie and a 30-year-old running back. He only played in 10 games this year with three starts and had just 302 yards on the ground with three touchdowns.
Edwards-Helaire missed time due to an injury and never got his job back but even before his injury, he wasn't all that impressive. I know that Bengals fans immediately see that he went to LSU and think that reuniting him with Joe Burrow is the answer but that's not the case here.
The Chiefs got better as a running team once Edwards-Helaire was out of the lineup. Why would you want that guy on your team?
Zac Taylor said that Joe Mixon will be the starting running back this year. It's likely that Chase Brown is the backup. What's the plan if you add CEH? Is this something Bengals fans want to happen because he plays in Kansas City and they're trying to "stick it" to the Chiefs? Is it sticking it to someone if they don't want that player on their team?
Someone please enlighten me as to why Bengals fans want to see the team add Clyde Edwards-Helaire because I'm not seeing how this helps the team.