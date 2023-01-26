There is nothing impressive about the Bengals offense according to this Chiefs player
I get not wanting to say nice things about your upcoming opponent but Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay is not impressed with the Cincinnati Bengals offense whatsoever.
During his media session on Thursday, Gay was asked what impresses him about the Bengals offense.
His response?
"Nothing."
Willie Gay is clearly not easy to impress
Gay obviously isn't going to rave about the Bengals offense as most people do (and rightfully so) but to say that nothing about them impresses him? Not Joe Burrow's arm or running ability? Not Ja'Marr Chase? Not the entire wide receiver room? Not scrappy Trenton Irwin? NOTHING? It's hard to believe that.
The Chiefs, for the most part, had been quiet leading into this matchup (and let's face it -- Why would they be talking smack?) but Gay might have just lit the match the Bengals needed to get them even more motivated. We wondered what the motivating factor would be now that they're not really underdogs anymore and this might be it.
Gay is a decent linebacker but the Chiefs' defense has struggled against the Bengals' run game in their three matchups. He'll be motivated to slow this unit down while Cincinnati will be encouraged to show that there's a lot about them that is impressive... It doesn't take a genius to figure that out.
Famous last words from Willie Gay?
We shall see.