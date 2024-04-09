Oddsmakers predicting huge bounce back from Bengals in opening 2024 win total projection
2024 NFL win totals for Cincinnati Bengals, who are expected to contend for the AFC North and the AFC Championship with a healthy Joe Burrow.
By Reed Wallach
It was a year from hell in 2023 for the Cincinnati Bengals after two straight AFC Championship Game appearances.
After a year ravaged by injuries, namely to star quarterback Joe Burrow, the Bengals are primed for a big bounceback in 2024, and oddsmakers are taking note of it. Cincinnati, despite a mid-season injury to Burrow, went 9-8 last season, and are projected to win double digit games in 2024 with a win total of 10.5.
Cincinnati was competitive down the stretch of the season, nearly making the postseason, despite turning to Jake Browning for a majority of it.
The Bengals, with better health, should be prime contenders to challenge the two-time defending Super Bowl Champions Kansas City Chiefs and last year’s AFC North Champion Baltimore Ravens in 2024.
The Bengals also benefit from an incredibly easy schedule. After coming in last in the highly competitive AFC North, Cincinnati gets to play a last place schedule, which it’s clearly far too qualified for. Cincinnati only plays three teams that made the postseason last year out of the division in the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs.
Ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Bengals are seen as contenders, but must replace the likes of running back Joe Mixon and figure out star wide receiver Tee Higgins' contract situation.
Cincinnati Bengals 2024 Win Total
