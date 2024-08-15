Offensive lineman named as player Bengals should put on trading block
This year, the NFL's trade deadline is set for Nov. 5. Between now and then, the Cincinnati Bengals can engage in trades with other teams, if they so choose. One player that they should consider trading -- according to Bleacher Report -- is fourth-year offensive lineman Jackson Carman.
Should Cincinnati try to trade Jackson Carman?
Carman has yet to crack Cincinnati's regular rotation over the course of his first three seasons, and he isn't projected to have a large role with the team in 2024, either. As a result, the outlet suggested that the Bengals look to recoup some value for Carman while he might still have some intrigue for other teams. From Bleacher Report:
"Considering his lack of snaps (12 in 2023), it would be wise of Cincinnati to open phone lines for any teams in need of depth up front. Waiting and cutting the 24-year-old would be the worst-case scenario. ... While the 2024 campaign marks Year 4 for Carman in the NFL, he remains a developmental player whose potential could intrigue teams."
Carman is still just 24 years old, so he should still have plenty of football in front of him. Perhaps a fresh start would be beneficial for him too, because things just really haven't clicked in Cincinnati despite the fact that the team used a second round pick to acquire him in 2021.
The Clemson product struggled mightily in Cincinnati's 17-14 preseason-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was consistently beat off of the line and he committed a plethora of penalties -- three holding penalties and one flag for going offsides, to be exact. It wasn't a promising performance, to say the least.
Carman has just one year remaining on his current contract, and he's set for unrestricted free agency in 2025. Since it seems somewhat unlikely that the Bengals will try to bring him back, the suggestion that they should look to get something back from him as opposed to losing him for nothing in free agency makes sense.
It's fair to wonder what exactly the Bengals could get in return for the underperforming player, but hey, technically anything would be better than nothing.