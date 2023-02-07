New Ohio DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $200 if ONE TD is Scored in Super Bowl
While I'm still not over our loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game (or the calls by the refs that impacted the outcome) I am not going to let an opportunity this good get away, and you shouldn't either.
For the Super Bowl only, DraftKings is offering a Bet $5, Win $200 in bet credits promo in Ohio that is GUARANTEED as long as one TD is scored in the big game.
Considering these are the two highest-scoring offenses in the NFL and a TD has been scored in every Super Bowl, I feel good about this one. Here's how to claim it.
- Sign up for DraftKings using this link
- Deposit $5 or more into your account
- Wager $5 or more on the Super Bowl
And we're done! Use that link and follow those instructions and you'll get $200 in bet credits delivered directly into your account as soon as your first wager settles and a TD is scored in the game. I feel pretty good about that, and I'd hope you would too.
This offer is only available to new DraftKings users and it expires on Sunday. Sign up for DraftKings now before this promo gets pulled.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.