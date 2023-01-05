Ohio Sportsbook Promo Codes Ranked: How to Get $600 Today
After a harrowing and difficult few days following Demar Hamlin's injury, the Bengals try to turn their focus to a regular-season finale against the Ravens hoping to clinch the AFC North title. Bettors have a unique opportunity in the matchup, as three different sportsbooks are offering $600 in bonus bets for a mere $20 investment.
See below for a breakdown of each spectacular promo and how to claim them.
1. BetMGM Ohio
If you sign up for BetMGM and wager $10 or more on any Bengals vs. Ravens bet, you’ll win $200 in bet credits if at least one TD is scored in the game! That’s +2000 odds for ANYONE to score a TD!
All you have to do is follow these easy steps:
- Sign up for BetMGM using this link
- Verify your identity
- Deposit at least $10
- Wager $10 or more on any Bengals vs. Ravens bet
Provided you bet at least $10, you’ll be credited $200 in bets as long as either team scores a TD in the game you bet on!
It doesn’t matter if you win or lose that first wager. Either you win and get those winnings plus $200, or you lose and still get $200!
There's been at least one TD scored in every NFL game this season and the Bengals have one of the league's best offenses. Thus, this $200 win is virtually guaranteed.
We love BetMGM for its superb functionality as well as the amazing opportunities to win BIG like today. It's the perfect sportsbook to sign up for, especially for new users looking to bet for the first time!
You must be a new BetMGM user to qualify and not much time remains! Sign up for BetMGM now to get $200 for anyone to score in Bengals vs. Ravens!
2. FanDuel Ohio Promo Code
The second sportsbook with a fantastic offer is FanDuel, where you'll get $200 guaranteed on any Bengals vs. Ravens bet! Even if you lose, you're still getting that $200!
Follow these steps and that $200 is yours:
- Sign up for FanDuel using this link
- Verify your identity
- Deposit $5 or more
- Wager at least $5 on any Bengals vs. Ravens bet
That’s it! Whether you win or lose your bet, you’ll receive $200 in bonus bets to use freely.
Now that sports betting is finally legal in Ohio, it's only right to celebrate with a cushy, guaranteed win!
FanDuel has great daily bonus boosts centered around your favorite teams as well as fun features like a Same Game Parlay, so you'll love the overall experience with this sportsbook too. You can't go wrong with either - you might as well sign up for both!
Only new FanDuel users in Ohio can claim this promo. Sign up for FanDuel now to pad your bankroll with $200 guaranteed on any bet!
3. DraftKings Ohio Promo Code
DraftKings Sportsbook is last but certainly not least. Here, you'll also get $200 guaranteed and the process is just as easy!
Here are the steps to follow:
- Sign up for DraftKings with this link
- Complete the identity verification
- Deposit $5 or more
- Wager at least $5 on any Bengals vs. Ravens bet
You'll then receive $200 in bets regardless of the outcome of your wager!
Guaranteed wins like this don't usually happen. In sports betting, you typically don't get rewarded for a loss! That changes today, thanks to the fine folks at DraftKings!
In addition to excellent promos like these, DraftKings also has a sleek application and a rewards program that builds bonuses as you use it over time. It's a welcome addition to your sports betting applications!
You must be a new DraftKings user to claim this offer. Sign up for DraftKings now and secure $200 guaranteed from any Bengals vs. Ravens bet!
After only a few minutes, you've now got a guaranteed $600 in bonus bets from a mere $20 investment! THAT'S the kind of massive win that gets you up in the morning!
These offers won't last, so take advantage of this tremendous opportunity to start 2023 with a bang and sign up for all three sportsbooks now!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER