The one 49er the Bengals must target in free agency
The Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers both made it to their respective conference championship games but were on the losing end of things. These two have a lot of history despite being in different conferences, as two of the three Bengals' losses in the Super Bowl came against the 49ers.
Both teams are hoping to be right back in their conference championship games again in 2024. The Niners could lose some big-time talent in free agency and there's one in particular that the Bengals need to home in on.
Who should the Bengals target from the 49ers' free agents?
The one Niners free-agent that Cincinnati should be interested in signing is none other than Mike McGlinchey. The 49ers right tackle is set to make a nice chunk of change in free agency after putting together an impressive 2022 campaign.
According to PFF, McGlinchey graded out at 71.5 overall and was especially impressive as a run-blocker, proven by his 73.3 grade. He's not as skilled in pass protection, which could be a reason to stay away from him but even then, his PFF grade was still decent (65.5).
McGlinchey allowed six sacks and racked up 10 penalties during the 2022 season, which tied him for the eighth-most in the league. These were reasons that 49ers fans wouldn't mind seeing McGlinchey depart but he's the top right tackle option in free agency for a reason.
The Bengals have to decide what they want to do with La'el Collins this offseason after an underwhelming 2022 campaign that saw him get injured late in the regular-season. They have time on their side when it comes to determining Collins' future but if he's cut, the team will need a new right tackle. McGlinchey could fill that void.
The only reason to think that Cincinnati might not be aggressive in adding McGlinchey is that he'll cost a lot of money. PFF projects the former first-round pick to earn a four-year deal worth $62 million with an annual salary of $15.5 million and $37.25 in guarantees. Considering he'd be their right tackle of the future, that salary seems reasonable.
McGlinchey is someone the Bengals should sign because they need to revamp their offensive line and he'd give them a tremendous upgrade at right tackle.