The one Brown the Bengals must target in free agency
The Cincinnati Bengals finally got over the obstactle that was the Cleveland Browns this past season after losing five straight games against them. The blowout loss to Cleveland on Halloween night was the last time the Bengals would lose a game until the Chiefs bested them in the AFC title game.
The Browns are set to lose some key players to free agency and there's one player the Bengals should zero in on. That player is Kareem Hunt, who has spent the last four years of his career in Cleveland after getting drafted in the third round by the Chiefs in 2017.
Hunt was a talented running back early in his career, rushing for over 1,300 yards and tallying nearly 1,800 scrimmage yards in the Chiefs' final season with someone not named Patrick Mahomes quarterbacking their offense.
Hunt landed with the Browns in 2019 and he and Nick Chubb worked well together in the Browns' backfield. This past season, however, the Browns didn't utilize him as much and it doesn't feel as though the two will reconnect this spring. That could make Hunt an option for the Bengals.
Should the Bengals sign Kareem Hunt?
With Joe Mixon looking like a cap casualty, the team will need to bring in another starting running back in the offseason. The team should still add a running back in the draft but Hunt presents a nice option to pair with that rookie in the back field.
Spotrac projects Hunt to earn a two-year deal worth $14 million with an annual salary of $7 million. For what it's worth, Mixon is slated to be a $12 million cap hit if he's still on the roster so Hunt is a cheaper option who could still help the run game thrive.
This might not be a popular sentiment amongst Bengals fans considering Hunt's 2022 numbers but the Browns didn't utilize him much. He played 42% of the offensive snaps and the Bengals would definitely try to implement him more if he joined the better team in Ohio.
What do you think, Bengals fans? Could this move make sense?