The one Buccaneer the Bengals must target in free agency
The Cincinnati Bengals are in a far better position than that of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who won't have Tom Brady as their quarterback in 2023 and are losing 25 other players to free agency.
When looking at the Buccaneers' pending free agents, there's one name that stands out as someone the Bengals should target. I will preface what I'm about to say with this -- This isn't a move I expect the Bengals to make, especially if they re-sign Germaine Pratt and/or extend Logan Wilson, but it's one I sure wish they would consider.
Lavonte David would be an awesome addition to Bengals defense
If the Bengals lose Pratt in free agency, it'll be hard to replace what he provided this team with during his four years in Cincinnati. Lavonte David is a freak of nature though and could be a nice short-term option for this team if they decide to draft a linebacker and give that guy time to learn the ropes.
David had 124 tackles last season and has totaled over 100 tackles in all but two of his pro seasons. He also had three sacks and defended five passes.
David wouldn't come cheap, though. Spotrac projects that he'll earn a one-year deal worth $9.7 million. That's cheaper than what it'll cost to hold onto Pratt but some might think that's too steep for a one-year linebacker.
At this stage of his career, however, David might be looking to ring chase more than anything so perhaps he'd take less money to come play for a contender. The Bengals are now a team that guys might sign with to try and win a ring so that's something they should use to their advantage.
Lavonte David would give the Bengals an elite linebacker in their defense in 2023 and that's not something anyone should want to turn down.