The one Chief the Bengals must target in free agency
Super Bowl LVII is in the books and while Cincinnati Bengals fans aren't happy about the result, there's no denying that the Kansas City Chiefs are ripe with talent. They're set to lose 16 players to unrestricted free agency and the Bengals shouldn't hesitate to snatch up some of those players.
There's one member of the 2022 Kansas City Chiefs, however, that the Bengals should try their damndest to sign in the 2023 offseason. That player is actually all too familiar with the Bengals, as he played with them for over a decade.
I'm talking, of course, about Carlos Dunlap.
Bengals should reunite with Carlos Dunlap
Dunlap spent 11 years with the Bengals before being traded to the Seahawks in the 2020 season. He played with the Seahawks in 2021 as well and then signed with the Chiefs last offseason. The move paid off for him, as he got to hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in his career. What a dream, right?
Now, Dunlap is a free agent and recently said that he thinks Joe Burrow is going to be the future of the league moving forward. That, paired with the fact that he spent over a decade in Cincinnati and now has a Super Bowl ring already, could prompt the former Bengal to return to the team that drafted him.
Cincinnati needs help on their defensive line this offseason and need to add pass-rushers. Dunlap isn't a starter anymore but luckily for Cincinnati, they don't need him to be. He started just two games for Kansas City in 2022 but appeared in all 17 regular-season games. The Bengals have their starting defensive line set in stone but Dunlap would be an excellent depth piece.
Dunlap had 12 QB hits and four sacks in the 2022 season. The Bengals could use that kind of production on their defense, plus it'd be fun to have Dunlap back in town now that the team is competitive.
If the Bengals sign anyone from the Chiefs in the offseason, hopefully it's Carlos Dunlap.