The one Falcon the Bengals must target in free agency
The Cincinnati Bengals need to upgrade their offensive line and the potential answer to their right tackle problems is hitting free agency this offseason. I'm talking, of course, about former Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary.
The Falcons are probably kicking themselves for not picking up McGary's fifth-year option a year ago because he put together a solid 2022 campaign and in doing so, set himself up for a massive pay raise this spring.
McGary finished the year with an overall PFF grade of 86.6 and especially shined bright in the run-blocking department with a 91.6 grade. The Falcons did run the ball more than most so perhaps McGary benefitted from that but he was impressive in 2022.
Bengals need to target Kaleb McGary
PFF projects that the right tackle is set to earn a four-year deal worth $52 million with an annual salary of $13 million. That's worth the price to have the right tackle position set in Cincinnati for the foreseeable future.
Spotrac, on the other hand, thinks McGary will earn a heck of a lot more, projecting him to land a massive four-year deal worth $72 million with an annual salary of $17.7 million. That might be a little rich for the Bengals' blood but with just one solid year under his belt, I'm not sure a team would give McGary that much money. Perhaps that's just wishful thinking though.
The fact of the matter is that the Bengals need to get better at both of their tackle spots and with La'el Collins' deal being the one the team can get out of easier, right tackle is the position likely getting a boost in free agency. McGary would be a great get for the stripes and could be the missing piece to help get them a Super Bowl victory.