The one Jaguar the Bengals must target in free agency
There were a lot of parallels between the Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars this past season. The Bengals held the No. 1 overall pick in 2020 and by the end of the 2021 season, they had established themselves as Super Bowl contenders because of who they took with that pick.
The Jaguars had back-to-back No. 1 picks and took Trevor Lawrence with the first pick in 2021. In Lawrence's second season, he led the Jaguars to a division title and a playoff victory against the Chargers.
The hype will be there for the Jags this offseason and despite them having cap space, they won't keep everyone hitting free agency. For those players who will be available to sign in free agency, who should the Bengals try to steal away?
Here's the one Jaguar the Bengals should try to sign in free agency.
This won't be a big name but let's be real -- The Bengals don't need to sign superstars this spring. They're Super Bowl contenders and need to work on signing a few starters and depth pieces to help get them to that coveted Super Bowl win.
That's why the Jaguar I think the Bengals should go after is tight end, Dan Arnold. Some of you might be asking "Who?" and that's fair. Arnold isn't a huge name in the league but he'd be a good fit in this Bengals offense.
The undrafted tight end out of Wisconsin-Platteville has played for the Saints, Cardinals, Panthers, and Jaguars and put together his best season in 2020 as a member of the Cardinals. That year, Arnold had 31 catches for 438 yards and four touchdowns.
Arnold is a cheap option at the tight end position and with Hayden Hurst potentially commanding more money than Cincinnati was hoping for, Arnold provides a nice replacement option. Hurst wasn't exactly a world-beater when the Bengals signed him and look at the situation we're in now. Arnold could end up going down a similar path.
This signing wouldn't excite people but the Hurst one didn't either at the time. Dan Arnold would be a sneaky-good signing for the 2023 Bengals on their quest toward a third-straight AFC title game appearance.