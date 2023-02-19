The one Raven the Bengals must target in free agency in 2023
The Baltimore Ravens have tried to overtake the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC North the past two seasons but they've failed. While they did make the playoffs this past season, their season was ended by the Bengals in the Wild Card round, thanks to Sam Hubbard's fumble return for a touchdown.
The Ravens' biggest priority this offseason will be trying to make sure that Lamar Jackson remains their starting quarterback. That won't come cheap either.
This means that Baltimore won't be able to afford some key free agents and that's where the Bengals need to swoop in and stick it to the Ravens.
Which Ravens free agent should the Bengals zero in on?
While there are plenty of tempting names hitting free agency this offseason that donned the purple and black in 2022, the Bengals should set their sights on Justin Houston.
The Bengals need someone who can get after the quarterback, as they finished in the bottom five of sacks last season. Houston is just that, even at the ripe age of 34 years old. He had 9.5 sacks this past season and hasn't shown any signs of slowing down.
Furthermore, Houston would be affordable. PFF projects him to earn a one-year deal worth $4 million, which is a bargain considering how productive he still is.
The Bengals have talented pass rushers on their roster but that didn't translate to sacks in 2022 and that has to change in 2023. Bringing Houston in gives them another weapon in that department and would also make the Ravens weaker. What's not to love?