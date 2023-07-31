One thought for all 90 players on Bengals roster
The Cincinnati Bengals are in training camp and hoping that this is finally the year where they win a Super Bowl and hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in franchise history. Before they get to that point, the team will have to trim their 90-player roster down to 53 players.
Let's go through each player on the team and give one thought on all of them.
One thought for every Bengals player on 2023 training camp roster
With only 53 players making the actual team and then 16 others landing on the practice squad, there are going to be a lot of unknown names that you'll see in this article. Let's start with some of the lesser-known names.
Lesser-known names who aren't UDFAs (a lot of these might be similar)
- Nick Bowers - Tight end is a weaker position but Bowers is still a long shot to make the team.
- Ben Brown - A lot of people were high on him last year but then he got injured.
- Jake Browning - For awhile, it looked as though he'd be Burrow's backup but now he'll be QB3
- Owen Carney - It'll be a tough task for Carney to make the team considering how much depth the team has on the defensive line.
- Devin Cochran - He's on the PUP list so it's doubtful that he'll contribute anything to the team in 2023.
- Yusuf Corker - Practice squad or cut candidate
- Domenique Davis - Practice squad or cut candidate
- Nate Gilliam - Practice squad or cut candidate
- Tanner Hudson - It's doubtful that we see much, if anything from Hudson this year but the tight end position is weak so with a strong camp and preseason, maybe he has a shot.
- Kwamie Lassiter II - Practice squad has his name written all over it
- Tyler Murray - If he makes the team, it'll likely be as a practice squad guy but he'll have to work his tail off to make that squad.
- Reid Sinnett - He was signed as a camp body.
- Marvell Tell III - He hasn't played in a regular-season game since 2019.
2023 UDFAs (a lot of these might be similar)
- Larry Brooks - Practice squad potential
- Malachi Carter - Wide receiver is stacked so Carter will probably find himself on the outside looking in.
- Shaka Heyward - Linebacker is just so stacked that it'll be difficult for him to make the team.
- Mac Hippenhammer - The same could be said for the Miami (OH) product that was said for Carter.
- Shedrick Jackson - He's Bo Jackson's nephew, which is pretty cool. He probably isn't making the team, however.
- Jaxson Kirkland - There's a lot of hype around Kirkland and it'd be risky putting him on the practice squad
- Devonnsha Maxwell - Practice squad potential
- Jaylen Moody - Making the roster will be hard due to the depth at linebacker.
- Tautala Pesefea Jr. - Practice squad potential
- Jacob Saylors - Running back is pretty much set but Saylors could be a practice squad candidate.
- Christian Trahan - Tight end is the weakest spot on the team so the UDFA could leapfrog people on the depth chart if he shows up big this summer.
- Calvin Tyler Jr. - The Utah State product has practice squad potential.
2022 contributors but not starters
- Hakeem Adeniji - I wouldn't be surprised if he was cut before the season began
- Tycen Anderson - Didn't play last year but was a 2022 draft pick, he's not a lock to make the team but should
- Devin Asiasi - The re-signing of Mitchell Wilcox might force the Bengals to stick Asiasi onto the practice squad.
- Joe Bachie - Underrated piece at linebacker and on special teams
- Markus Bailey - Special teams contributor in the past and should make final roster
- Jackson Carman - Hasn't lived up to his second-round draft hype but he's making the team
- Zach Carter - I'd like to see more from him this year as a rotational piece
- Jalen Davis - Nice depth piece in the secondary
- Akeem Davis-Gaither - It's the final year of his rookie contract so he has a lot to prove
- Chris Evans - Fans are still hyping Evans as a potential weapon but his time to capitalize on this is running out.
- Allan George - No one thought much of him as a UDFA last year but he stepped up and played decently when called upon
- Jeff Gunter - With all of the defensive line depth, Gunter could find himself on the roster bubble.
- Trey Hill - He should make the team as the backup center
- Trenton Irwin - WR4 is his to lose
- Raymond Johnson III - He's looked decent when he has played in the past.
- Keandre Jones - Linebacker is stacked so he'll probably be on the practice squad
- Stanley Morgan Jr. - He's been a huge special teams contributor in years past but with more depth at wide receiver, he might not make the team this year.
- Joseph Ossai - First full year last season and should be out to prove himself after how his season ended
- Cam Sample - Looking forward to seeing more out of him this year as a rotational piece on the d-line
- Drew Sample - TE2 is likely his to lose
- Max Scharping - Stepped up when the OL had injuries but could be expendable
- D'Ante Smith - This might not be the right section for him but he's a former draft pick so I stuck him here. He could be a practice squad candidate if he doesn't make the team.
- Trent Taylor - Similar to Morgan but I'd argue that Taylor is in more danger of being cut or relegated to the practice squad
- Michael Thomas - Good special teams guy
- Jay Tufele - He's played well when he's had a chance to play
- Josh Tupou - Solid depth piece for the d-line
- Mitchell Wilcox - Recently re-signed with the team and now is probably TE3 over Asiasi
- Trayveon Williams - Fighting for the RB3 spot with Chris Evans
New names in 2023 (draft picks and newly-signed free agents)
- Tarell Basham - Defensive line depth but not a lock to make the 53-man roster
- Jordan Battle - Might win a starting job over Nick Scott depending on how he does this summer
- Chase Brown - Should win the RB2 job
- Orlando Brown Jr. - Could he be the difference for the OL?
- Cody Ford - Signed to compete for the right tackle spot but might not make the team
- Andrei Iosivas - Sixth-round draft pick who should make the team but if not will land on the practice squad
- DJ Ivey - Seventh-round picks have a tough battle but Ivey could make the team
- Charlie Jones - Fourth-round draft pick who will probably do more work on special teams this year than as a pass-catcher
- Sidney Jones IV - Signed as a veteran CB option but might be a cut candidate
- Myles Murphy - He'll have a massive impact in the pass-rushing department
- Nick Scott - Pegged as a starter but could lose his job to Jordan Battle
- Trevor Siemian - Signed to back up Joe Burrow
- Irv Smith Jr. - The next tight end to benefit from playing with Burrow
- DJ Turner II - How he performs could mean a lot for Chidobe Awuzie's future in Cincy
Starters from last year or starting this year
- Chidobe Awuzie - Returning from injury and entering the final year of his contract
- Tyler Boyd - This could be the final year we see Boyd in the Stripes so I hope he has a dominant season
- Joe Burrow - He's the reason the team is a Super Bowl contender
- Alex Cappa - Not having him during the playoffs was a huge loss
- Ja'Marr Chase - Wishing Offensive Player of the Year into existence for him
- La'el Collins - He's currently on the PUP list but should be a depth piece when he returns
- Trey Hendrickson - He's now under contract through 2025!
- Tee Higgins - How many other teams can say that their WR2 is basically just another WR1?
- BJ Hill - Hey, Billy Price was good for something!
- Dax Hill - A lot of rookie mistakes in 2022 but it's a new year
- Mike Hilton - Final year of his contract, time to make it count!
- Sam Hubbard - Wishing double-digit sacks into existence for him
- Ted Karras - The anchor of the o-line
- Joe Mixon - It was cool of him to take a pay cut to stay on the team
- Germaine Pratt - Let's hope he can continue to build off his 2022 season
- DJ Reader - Final year of his contract so time to ball out
- Cam Taylor-Britt - He balled out at the end of his rookie season
- Cordell Volson - He was decent for a fourth-round rookie in 2022 but now he needs to take the next step
- Jonah Williams - This is his chance to prove that he deserves a nice contract next offseason
- Logan Wilson - It'd be awesome if the team could find a way to keep him around past 2023
Special Teams
- Cal Adomitis - It's sad to not have Clark Harris around anymore but Adomitis gives the team their next long-snapper of the next 15 years hopefully
- Drue Chrisman - He'll likely land on the practice squad and I could see another team picking him up if they have injuries or inconsistencies at the punter spot
- Evan McPherson - It's nice to finally have a competent kicker
- Brad Robbins - The likely punter for the team in 2023