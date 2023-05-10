Opening odds for Chiefs vs. Bengals matchup on New Year's Eve
By Reed Wallach
The two top teams in the AFC the last two seasons renew pleasantries late in the regular season.
The 2023 NFL schedule has been leaked and the Bengals are going to be featured on New Year's Eve against the Chiefs in Kansas City, a Week 17 showdown that is sure to have postseason implications.
While the Bengals will be on the road, oddsmakers have already dropped odds for this one and are bullish on another competitive matchup between the two teams, the fifth time in the last three seasons. The Bengals have opened as 3.5-point underdogs with the odds shaded towards Cincy at -115 odds. For what it's worth, Cincy was listed as 2-point underdogs in KC last season with Patrick Mahomes dealing with an ankle injury.
Cincinnati won three straight across two seasons against the Chiefs, but came up short when it mattered the most last season, losing a heart breaker to KC in the AFC Championship, 23-20.
These are the two best teams in the AFC, and we get a third straight regular season matchup. Before you know it the season will be here, we are so close that we can bet on the games!
Stay tuned for more NFL schedule release news over the next two days!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER