Orlando Brown Jr. doesn't regret jilting Chiefs to join Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals fell to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday evening, ending their playoff hopes. Orlando Brown Jr. is familiar with both teams, as he spent three seasons with the Chiefs and won a Super Bowl with them during the 2022 season, then signed with the Bengals a little over a month later.
It was a dramatic moment when Brown jilted the Chiefs in favor of the Bengals in the hopes of boosting their offensive line and helping them finally get over the Super Bowl hump. Instead, Brown got roughed up against his old team and the offensive line struggled mightily, surrendering six sacks on Jake Browning (though some of those were Browning's fault).
The result was a season-ending loss for the Bengals, as their loss paired with the Steelers' win over the Seahawks, eliminated the Bengals from playoff contention.
All of that being said, Brown still said he's glad he chose to sign with Cincinnati despite his old team getting the last laugh (at least for now).
Orlando Brown Jr. is still glad that he joined the Bengals despite challenging year
The Bengals signed Brown to be a difference-maker on their offensive line but as was the case with a lot of things for the Bengals this season, it didn't go as planned. Brown's PFF numbers are all right though he does have a 53.6 run-blocking grade and surrendered 56 pressures in 16 games this season.
Simply put, things could have gone better for Brown this year but that's the case with the entire Bengals season. This just wasn't their year. It's good to hear that Brown doesn't regret his decision to come to Cincinnati and that he's still wanting to help this team compete for a Super Bowl.