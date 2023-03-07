Orlando Brown Jr. isn't going to be a fit for the Bengals in free agency
The Cincinnati Bengals need to boost their offensive line in the offseason but Orlando Brown Jr. is not going to be an option for them. It was reported on Monday afternoon that Brown would not be franchise tagged by the Kansas City Chiefs, meaning that if the two sides don't agree on a new contract, he'll be hitting free agency.
While Brown would upgrade the left tackle spot in Cincinnati, adding Brown doesn't make sense for a few reasons. First and foremost, Brown is going to demand a lot of money. He's projected by Spotrac to earn a gigantic five-year deal worth $115 million with an annual salary of $22.5 million. Paying Brown that kind of money would make it difficult to extend and re-sign key players.
Secondly, the Bengals picked up Jonah Williams' fifth-year option last spring so they're stuck with him in 2023. This franchise isn't going to pay him $12 million to ride the bench in 2023 so Williams will more than likely be starting at left tackle.
Third, Brown is a good tackle, but he's not great. If the Bengals are going to shell out that kind of money to a left tackle, the guy needs to be leaps and bounds better than Williams. Brown is better but not on a whole other level.
Bengals shouldn't sign Orlando Brown Jr.
With the money that Brown is going to command in free agency paired with Williams sticking around, there's no need to bring the guy in. It'd be an aggressive move if Cincinnati outbid everyone for his services but I don't see it happening.
Maybe they look for a tackle in the draft or maybe they just plan to roll with Williams this year and go all-in on fixing the left tackle position next offseason. Whether ends up happening, I'd be floored if Orlando Brown Jr. signed with the Bengals this spring.