Packers, Texans could end up being Tyler Boyd's new home
Ahhh, the NFL offseason. A time filled with pure speculation amongst fans and writers everywhere. Cincinnati Bengals fans won't like the latest "rumor" floating around.
Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report discussed veteran wide receivers who NFL teams should be seeking out in a trade. Tyler Boyd made the list.
The Tee Higgins trade rumors didn't come to fruition so people are now moving on to speculating about Boyd's future as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals. This one at least makes a little more sense, as the Bengals have Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase to take care of financially as well as Joe Burrow. They likely won't be able to pay all three wide receivers.
Boyd is well-aware that his team with the team could be coming to an end and Davenport included this quote in his piece.
""We'll see what they want to do with me, but I know I'm still entitled for a year," Boyd said. "I'm not counting my chances of not being here out. You never know.""- From Davenport's article
The teams that Davenport said made the most sense for Boyd if the Bengals were to trade him were the Green Bay Packers and Houston Texans.
Could Tyler Boyd make sense with Packers or Texans?
"With Higgins and Chase on the roster, Boyd has been relegated to third-wheel status in the Cincinnati passing attack. But Boyd is just 28 and has a pair of 1,000-yard seasons on his NFL resume.- Gary Davenport
On a wideout-starved team like the Houston Texans or Green Bay Packers, another 1,000-yard campaign would be a real possibility."
It's true that Boyd could be a WR2 on most other teams and even a WR1 on some teams. He's fallen to the third-string option in Cincinnati due to the additions of Chase and Higgins in recent years.
Despite that being the case, Boyd has still put up decent numbers, proving he can be a legitimate weapon in another offense. He was also the Bengals' WR1 when they didn't have as bright of a future offensively. Unfortunately, he might not be part of what's sure to be an epic run by this current group, but football is a business.
With the Bengals needing to pay Burrow, Chase, and Higgins this year and next year, Boyd appears to be the easy odd-man out when it comes to who to move on from. The Packers no longer have Davante Adams as their WR1 and Boyd could be an awesome new weapon for Jordan Love. For the Texans, they need help just about everywhere and CJ Stroud would surely benefit from having Boyd to throw to.
Hopefully, this doesn't end up happening but Bengals fans probably need to get used to seeing these rumors pop up.