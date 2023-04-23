What picks do Bengals have on Day 2 of 2023 NFL Draft?
The Cincinnati Bengals have had some really good picks on Day 2 of the NFL Draft. Some notable names in recent drafts consist of Tee Higgins (round 2 in 2020), Logan Wilson (round 3 in 2020), Germaine Pratt (round 3 in 2019), and Cam Taylor-Britt (round 2 in 2022). Who will join the team on Day 2 this year?
The Bengals have two selections on the second day of the draft, one in the second round and one in the third round. They haven't made any trades that have netted them extra selections but that could still happen as we inch closer to draft weekend.
When will the Bengals be on the clock on Day 2?
The first time we'll see the Bengals making a pick on Friday, April 28 will be at 60th overall. The past five second-round picks by Cincinnati have been Cam Taylor-Britt, Jackson Carman, Tee Higgins, Drew Sample, and Jessie Bates. They've rotated with success over the past five years but Sample did re-sign with the team so I wouldn't call him a total bust.
The Bengals have a lot of directions they can go in with that second-round pick but it'll obviously depend on what they do in the first round. If they pass on a tight end, it's very possible that they draft a tight end here at 60. Maybe Sam LaPorta is the guy or maybe they take a risk and draft Luke Musgrave out of Oregon State.
The final pick for the Bengals is at 92nd overall in the third round. The past five third-round picks by the stripes have been Zach Carter, Joseph Ossai, Logan Wilson, Germaine Pratt, Sam Hubbard, and Malik Jefferson. Clearly, they've put a major emphasis on defensive talent in round three and, for the most part, it's panned out.
What will the Bengals decide to do with the 60th and 92nd overall picks?