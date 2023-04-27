What picks do Bengals have on Day 3 of 2023 NFL Draft?
The Cincinnati Bengals have a chance to win the draft with the picks they make on the final day of the 2023 NFL Draft, which takes place on Saturday in Kansas City. The final day consists of rounds four through seven.
With four rounds going on during the final day of the draft, it's understandable for Bengals fans not to know what time the team is on the clock. They have one pick in each round, at least as of this writing.
When do the Bengals draft on Day 3?
The first selection of the day comes with the 131st pick in the fourth round. It's worth noting that the fourth round begins with pick 103 so if you're not present for the start of round four, you have some time to get to your TV to see who the Bengals draft.
In the fifth round, which starts with the 136th selection, Cincinnati is on the clock at pick 163. They also hold the 206th pick in the sixth round and their final pick comes at 246 in the seventh round.
This, of course, is subject to change, as it's likely the Bengals make trades to move up and down on the final day of the draft.
It's hard to say what the Bengals will do with these picks because the later rounds are usually just searching for depth. Maybe Cincy goes after a backup quarterback or maybe they find their running back of the future on Day 3. We'll just have to wait and see.