Who is playing Monday Night Football for Week 3?
Hmm...
There are two NFL games taking place on Monday Night Football this week and the Cincinnati Bengals are involved in one of the match-ups.
Kicking off first at 7:15 EST is a game between two undefeated teams: the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Eagles being undefeated isn't a surprise considering they went to the Super Bow just seven months ago. The Buccaneers' success so far, however, is a big surprise. They no longer have Tom Brady running the offense but Baker Mayfield has looked good two games in.
At 8:15 EST, the Bengals will host the Los Angeles Rams in a rematch of Super Bowl LVI. The Rams narrowly beat the Bengals in that one and while the Rams have gone downhill since the win, Bengals fans would gladly take the same fate to have won that game.
Monday Night Football Week 3 will feature Bengals vs. Rams and Eagles vs. Buccaneers
This is a must-win game for the Bengals as they look to not start 0-3 and put their playoff hopes in even greater danger. The Rams have been better than people expected so far but the Bengals are desperate. Even if Joe Burrow doesn't play, the team knows this is a must-win game or their season could be over before it ever really began.
These are two enticing match-ups because the first game features two undefeated squads while the second one features a very desperate team.