Who is playing Sunday Night Football in Week 5?
Sunday Night Football tries to pride itself on being the best match-up of the week in the NFL but that's not always true. This week, however, it just might be.
Week 5 of Sunday Night Football will pit the Dallas Cowboys against the San Francisco 49ers, two of the best teams in the NFC.
The Cowboys are 3-1 with their one loss surprisingly coming to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3. That's Arizona's only win on the year and they pounded the 'Boys that week. Otherwise, the Cowboys have looked good. They just throttled Bill Belichick's Patriots this past weekend to move to 3-1.
As for the 49ers, they're one of two remaining undefeated teams sitting at a perfect 4-0. They've looked good in all aspects and certainly are being looked at as a Super Bowl frontrunner one month into the season.
Sunday Night Football Week 5: 49ers vs. Cowboys
San Francisco is favored by 3.5, per FanDuel, and that seems fair. This is definitely going to be their toughest game of the year so far but only if the Cowboys we've seen in three of their four games show up. If it's the Cowboys from Week 3, the Niners will roll to victory.
