A potential head coaching job just opened up for Lou Anarumo in 2024
All good things come to an end, unfortunately, and for the Cincinnati Bengals, the good thing that might be ending here shortly is Lou Anarumo serving as their defensive coordinator. It's wild that he didn't get hired by a team to be their new head coach earlier this year but there had only been five openings.
Well, one position has already become available, as Mark Davis, owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, fired head coach Josh McDaniels after a 3-5 start.
Could Lou Anarumo be the next head coach of the Raiders?
No one is surprised that the McDaniels era didn't pan out for the Raiders. After all, this guy was not a good head coach during his time with the Denver Broncos and then flaked on the Indianapolis Colts when they tried to give him a chance to redeem himself years later. Now, he's been fired as a head coach from two teams.
Anarumo, however, should be getting plenty of interviews when the season ends, and don't be surprised if the Raiders are interested in him. Anarumo's defenses have played well against the Kansas City Chiefs so the Raiders will likely jump at the chance to bring in a guy who can scheme well against their most hated rival.
Bengals fans are hoping that the team gets lucky and holds onto Anarumo for another season but it's doubtful that will happen. If the Bengals do make another deep playoff run, that further increases Anarumo's chances of getting a head coaching job in 2024.