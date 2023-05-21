Power ranking all 8 NFL Divisions and where the Bengals stand
6. NFC West
It’s hard to put this division so low since the 49ers have built the league’s best defense. From 2022 Defensive Player of the Year to two-time all-pro linebacker Fred Warner, San Fransisco has playmakers at every position group. They are not slowing down, being projected as the top fantasy defense for 2023. This group is special, but they are brought down by their division rivals.
After touting the league's best defense during a 2020 Super Bowl victory the Rams have regressed significantly, with future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald being the only player of notability. But hey, they drafted Stetson Bennett IV in the fourth round, so they must have a plan for defense, right?
The Cardinals traded for superstar J.J. Watt in 2020, a move that was praised by sports media. Bleacher Report called Watt's acquisition as the, "missng piece in the front seven." The Cardinals hopes were high, but after a disappointing series of seasons, Watt has since retired. The Cardinals are in free fall, and their entire defense is a contributing factor.
After hitting in the draft with Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant, the Seahawks have built a quietly good defense. Bobby Wagner returned to the team after a brief stint with the Rams, and Seattle drafted a flashy cornerback in Devon Witherspoon at fifth overall. This team's defense is good, and this division would likely be a spot ahead if it were not for Arizona and Los Angeles pulling them so far down.