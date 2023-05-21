Power ranking all 8 NFL Divisions and where the Bengals stand
2. NFC East
Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs, Leighton Vander Esch, and Stephon Gilmore? This Cowboys unit is beyond talented. 2023 first-round pick Mazi Smith will also look to make early contributions on a Cowboys defense that is among the best in the league.
These players have given opposing quarterbacks fits and for good reason. Parsons notched fourteen sacks in 2022 while Trevon Diggs led the league in interceptions in 2021.
What’s better than being among the best defenses in the league? Well that would be having the best defense in the league. In 2022, the Eagles were arguably that as they had numerous playmakers at every position.
The loss of C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Lions in free agency appeared to weaken their defense, but they aced the draft, receiving an A+ grade from most analysts. Two-time national champions Jalen Carter, Kelee Ringo, and Nolan Smith were all drafted from Georgia to Philly in 2023. They join Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis who won a national championship with Georgia together and were drafted in 2022. This defense is deadly, and every position group is extraordinarily deep.
With Kayvon Thibodeaux and Dexter Lawerence, the Giants had a quietly good defensive run in 2022. Although they do have some holes to fill, particularly in the secondary, free agent linebacker Bobby Okereke will help stabilize a shaky unit. Do not be fooled by a flimsy Giants defense is recent years, this core group of players is solid
The Commanders are one of the most intriguing defenses in recent years. Since drafting Chase Young second overall in 2020, they had one of the most complete and explosive defensive fronts in the NFL.
Following the injury bug, a revolving door in the secondary, and poor quarterback play, the Commanders have consistently underperformed. The team declined Young’s fifth-year option, meaning he likely will play like there is no tomorrow to secure a future with the franchise.
Montez Sweat, Daron Payne, and Jonathan Allen round out a very good front-4, assuming all players can remain healthy. Sixteenth overall pick from Mississippi State, Emmanuel Forbes, will look to be a starting cornerback for years to come in Washington. Although considered a reach at the spot, Forbes still possesses all the traits to succeed in the NFL.