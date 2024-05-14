Predicting 3 national TV games for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2024
Bengals vs. Ravens
How about a matchup between the last two teams to play against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship? The Bengals bested the Chiefs in the AFC title game to reach the Super Bowl in 2022, and got back there in '23 but ultimately fell short. Last season, it was the Ravens who made it all the way to the AFC Championship only to fall to the eventual-champion Chiefs.
Both the Bengals and Ravens figure to be in the contention conversation in the AFC again next season, and, oh yeah, did we mention that they're bitter division rivals who play against each other twice every season? At least one of the two games between the two teams in 2024 should get national television coverage, if not both.
Bengals vs. Eagles
One of Cincinnati's two meetings with the Pittsburgh Steelers, another division rival, would be an obvious choice here, but what about a battle between two teams looking to get back to the top of their respective conferences?
The Bengals lost the Super Bowl in 2022 to the Los Angeles Rams by three points. The following year, the Eagles lost in the Super Bowl to the Chiefs. . . by three points. Both teams will be looking to bounce back after underwhelming campaigns last season. Cincinnati missed the playoffs entirely after Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury, while the Eagles flamed out in the Wild Card Round after an extremely promising start to the season.
This game will also feature a battle between two of the best quarterbacks in the entire NFL and two potential MVP candidates in Burrow and Jalen Hurts. Both guys have something to prove, and that should lead to an exciting game between the teams.