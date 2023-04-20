Predicting 3 Round 1 surprises for Bengals in 2023 NFL Draft
The NFL Draft is always filled with surprises that range from a player going way too high (or too low) to a team making a crazy trade or to a team adding a player at a position that they don't really need. There are plenty of unexpected moments occurring in the draft but what would truly surprise Cincinnati Bengals fans if they happened in the first round?
The Bengals have put themselves in a great spot when it comes to the draft because when looking at the roster, they don't have any glaring weaknesses. That means they should be able to draft the best player available on their draft board.
With all of this being said, there would be some things that would definitely shock Bengals fans if they happened on the first night of the 2023 NFL Draft. Let's go over what three of those surprises could be.
Drafting a running back
While it's unfair to the talented running backs coming out of college, the position isn't as valued as it once was. Franchises have seen that it's not hard to find decent running backs after the first round and some can even be found as late as the seventh-round (think Isaiah Pacheco of the Chiefs) or even as undrafted free agents.
That's why I'd be pretty darn shocked if the Bengals ended up taking a running back in round one. The only way I could see them doing so is if Bijan Robinson fell to the 28th overall pick but even that would be a major surprise.
Robinson is far and away the best running back prospect in the draft but after him, there's a drop-off. That means it'd be easier for the Bengals to get a decent running back on Day 2 so there's no need for them to spend their first-rounder on one.