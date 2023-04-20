Predicting 3 Round 1 surprises for Bengals in 2023 NFL Draft
Drafting a wide receiver
While I could see a scenario where this happens, it's probably only if Tyler Boyd or Tee Higgins were to get traded and I just don't see that happening. The Bengals are loaded at the starting wide receiver position so why spend a first-round pick on one?
The Bengals have Boyd and Higgins under contract for at least one more year and no one would be surprised if Higgins is extended before the draft or just before the season. Boyd probably isn't with the team in 2024 but this offense needs him so that's why I don't see him getting traded.
Ja'Marr Chase is eligible for an extension this time next year and we know that'll happen. That's why a first-round receiver just isn't something this team needs to do. It'd be fine if the Bengals opted to draft one at some point (even on Day 2 would be all right with me) but the first round should be dedicated to other more important needs.
What would shock you if the Bengals did it in the first round of the draft?