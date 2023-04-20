Fansided
Stripe Hype
Home/Bengals Draft

Predicting 3 Round 1 surprises for Bengals in 2023 NFL Draft

Leigh Oleszczak
Apr 26, 2012; New York, NY, USA; A general view of the NFL shield logo before the 2012 NFL Draft at
Apr 26, 2012; New York, NY, USA; A general view of the NFL shield logo before the 2012 NFL Draft at / Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
3 of 3
Next

Drafting a wide receiver

While I could see a scenario where this happens, it's probably only if Tyler Boyd or Tee Higgins were to get traded and I just don't see that happening. The Bengals are loaded at the starting wide receiver position so why spend a first-round pick on one?

The Bengals have Boyd and Higgins under contract for at least one more year and no one would be surprised if Higgins is extended before the draft or just before the season. Boyd probably isn't with the team in 2024 but this offense needs him so that's why I don't see him getting traded.

Ja'Marr Chase is eligible for an extension this time next year and we know that'll happen. That's why a first-round receiver just isn't something this team needs to do. It'd be fine if the Bengals opted to draft one at some point (even on Day 2 would be all right with me) but the first round should be dedicated to other more important needs.

Next. 4 Players Bengals Could Have Drafted Instead of Jonah Williams. dark

What would shock you if the Bengals did it in the first round of the draft?

facebooktwitterreddit