Predicting AFC North standings after 2024 NFL schedule release
3. Cleveland Browns (10-7)
The Browns finished 11-6 last season despite starting quarterback Deshaun Watson being limited to just six total games. He's coming off of a season-ending shoulder surgery, and starting running back Nick Chubb missed basically all of last season with a knee injury, so there are some injury concerns with key contributors. Plus, the Browns have the toughest schedule in the entire NFL based on opponent win percentage from last season.
2. Cincinnati Bengals (11-6)
As noted above, the Bengals finished the '23 season with a winning record and they were in postseason contention until the final week of the regular season despite being without Burrow for seven games and having a somewhat shaky secondary. The team improved the secondary through free agency and the draft, and Burrow should be fully healthy to start the season.
Those two factors should fuel a bounce-back campaign for the Bengals. Plus, they have a notable easier strength of schedule than the other three teams in the division.
1. Baltimore Ravens (12-5)
The Ravens lost some devensive in talent in free agency, but they're still stacked on the side of the ball, and they also still have reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, who continues to impress. They also added Derrick Henry to an already-dominant ground game, so they'll be exceedingly tough for opposing defenses to slow. Baltimore won the division last year, and could be in prime position to do so again in 2024, although the competition will assuredly be stiff.