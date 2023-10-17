Predicting the Bengals next five games after 3-3 start
What will the Bengals' record be a little over a month from now?
The Cincinnati Bengals started the season slow once again and sit at 3-3 heading into their Week 7 bye. The Bengals started 0-2, then eventually were 1-3, and now are 3-3 so it's been a rollercoaster to start the season to say the least.
The good news is that the Bengals are back at .500 despite their sluggish start. The bad news is that they're still in the cellar of the AFC North and have a gauntlet of a schedule coming up after the bye week is in the books.
With that difficult schedule coming up, let's take our best guess as to what the Bengals' schedule could look like after their next five games.
Week 8 @ San Francisco 49ers
Nothing like coming out of the bye week with a date with one of the best teams in the league. That's exactly what the Bengals will be looking at in Week 8 when they head to the Bay Area to play the 49ers, who hold a 5-1 record.
The Niners just suffered their first loss of the season and it came against the Cleveland Browns, a team who the Bengals know all too well. The Browns have an elite defense and were able to frustrate the 49ers all day long. Brock Purdy didn't look like himself and the Niners also lost Christian McCaffrey, Trent Williams, and Deebo Samuel to injuries during that game.
Those are three huge pieces to the 49ers' offense but even without them, the 49ers still nearly won the game. Jake Moody missed multiple field goals, including what could have been the game-winner. This is going to be a very difficult game for Cincinnati and I'm not sure they'll be able to stop the 49ers' run game, even without McCaffrey.
Prediction: Bengals lose 27-20
Week 9 vs. Buffalo Bills (SNF)
The last time we saw these two teams go head-to-head, the Bengals destroyed the Bills in the snow during the AFC divisional round to advance to their second straight AFC title game. In the game prior to that, we didn't get to see the two teams do much, as Damar Hamlin collapsed and the game ended up being canceled. Fortunately, Hamlin is okay and has even suited up for the Bills this season.
This game will be played under the bright lights of primetime and the Bengals will have the edge with the game being at home. That being said, the Bills have certainly had this game circled on their calendar since suffering that embarrassing loss in the divisional round. They'll be motivated to get their revenge on the team that ended their season earlier this year.
The Bills and Bengals are similar in the sense of when they're good and both sides of the ball are clicking, they're really freaking good and Super Bowl contenders. On the flip side, there are those games where these teams are inconsistent and frustrating to watch. The Bills have been looking more inconsistent in recent weeks, losing to the Jaguars in London and nearly losing to the Giants of all teams.
That's what makes this game so hard to predict. Which version of the Bengals will we be getting and what version of the Bills will we be getting?
With this match-up taking place at Paycor Stadium, I can't pick against the Bengals. They've proven they can beat the Bills in big moments before so why pick against them?
Prediction: Bengals win 24-17
Week 10 vs. Houston Texans
When the 2023 schedule was announced, this was certainly the tough portion of the schedule but a lot of people were at least relieved that there was a "layup" game against the Texans. The Texans are not a layup now, however.
The Texans have the same record as Cincinnati right now and have definitely blew past people's expectations for them this year. C.J. Stroud has been tremendous so far early into his rookie year and he's a big reason for why the Texans have been exceeding expectations.
The good news for the Bengals is that they'll get this game at home and should be fairly big favorites over the Texans. Still, this will definitely be a trap game, as the Texans have given opponents all they can handle to this point.
Things could obviously be much different by the time this game actually rolls around but right now, the Texans should be a formidable opponent. That being said, the Bengals are the better team and should win this game.
Prediction: Bengals win 30-20
Week 11 @ Baltimore Ravens (TNF)
After two straight years of playing Thursday Night Football at home, the Bengals will hit the road for their Thursday night game. It'll come in a difficult place to play, as the Stripes will travel to Baltimore for a rematch against the Ravens in Week 11.
The Ravens won the first meeting by three points but Baltimore had control of that game nearly from the jump. They're sitting at 4-2 but have definitely had some close calls against inferior opponents. Anything could happen between now and Week 11 when the Bengals head to Baltimore but right now, the odds are certainly stacked against Cincinnati here.
It's hard to win a road game on a short week and the Ravens will be determined to sweep the Bengals and make it harder for the Stripes to win the AFC North. That being said, anything is possible and the Bengals usually hit their stride around this point in the season.
If Lamar Jackson is healthy, the Ravens will have the obvious edge in this one.
Prediction: Bengals lose 20-17
Week 12 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
It's wild that the Steelers, who are third to last in points per game according to Team Rankings, are 3-2 and in second place in the AFC North. The Steelers offense has been atrocious through their first five games of the season yet their defense has been good at forcing takeaways, sitting second in the league in that stat, per Team Rankings.
The Bengals know all too well never to underestimate the Steelers in the post-Ben Roethlisberger era, as Pittsburgh stunned them in their season opener a season ago. So far, the Steelers have managed to defeat the Browns, Raiders, and Ravens, giving them a 2-0 advantage in the division. They'll be looking to get a win against every divisional opponent in Week 12 but the Bengals will hopefully be in the thick of the AFC North race at that point.
The Bengals are a better team than the Steelers on paper but as Pittsburgh has proved this year, that doesn't have to matter. The Ravens were beating them for the majority of that game but the Steelers turned it on when it mattered most and won the game. They're not a team to count out.
With that said, however, the Bengals are the better team and this game will be at Paycor Stadium. They should be able to handle the Steelers.
Prediction: Bengals win 27-14
My predictions would have the Bengals going 3-2 in their toughest stretch of games and that'd put them at 6-5 at the end of Week 12. Their final six games come against the Jaguars, Colts, Vikings, Steelers, Chiefs, and Browns, which is not an easy slate. They should be able to beat the Colts, Vikings, and Steelers out of that bunch but the other three games will be tricky.
At best, the Bengals could finish 12-5 at that point. That would be good enough to win the division and maybe even one of the top seeds in the playoffs.
There's still a ton of games remaining though so let's see how things play out for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2023.