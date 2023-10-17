Predicting the Bengals next five games after 3-3 start
What will the Bengals' record be a little over a month from now?
Week 11 @ Baltimore Ravens (TNF)
After two straight years of playing Thursday Night Football at home, the Bengals will hit the road for their Thursday night game. It'll come in a difficult place to play, as the Stripes will travel to Baltimore for a rematch against the Ravens in Week 11.
The Ravens won the first meeting by three points but Baltimore had control of that game nearly from the jump. They're sitting at 4-2 but have definitely had some close calls against inferior opponents. Anything could happen between now and Week 11 when the Bengals head to Baltimore but right now, the odds are certainly stacked against Cincinnati here.
It's hard to win a road game on a short week and the Ravens will be determined to sweep the Bengals and make it harder for the Stripes to win the AFC North. That being said, anything is possible and the Bengals usually hit their stride around this point in the season.
If Lamar Jackson is healthy, the Ravens will have the obvious edge in this one.