Predicting Bengals starting lineups after first week of NFL free agency
The Cincinnati Bengals didn't add a ton of newcomers in the first week of free agency but they still took strides toward becoming an even better team than they were in 2022. That's what matters the most here as the team hopes to finally hoist the Lombardi Trophy when the 2023 season officially comes to an end next February.
The offense might have lost Hayden Hurst and Samaje Perine but they landed a massive signing with the acquisition of Orlando Brown Jr. to help protect Joe Burrow. He'll now slide in at left tackle and we'll discuss how the rest of the o-line will look here in a bit.
On the defensive side of the ball, the team kept Germaine Pratt but lost their two starting safeties from the 2022 season. Losing Jessie Bates was expected but losing Vonn Bell wasn't. Now they'll be trotting two newcomers out as their starting safeties.
With the first week of free agency well in the rearview mirror, let's take our best guess at what the starting lineups on both side of the ball might look like.