Predicting Bengals starting lineups after first week of NFL free agency
Bengals starting offensive lineup in 2023
- QB: Joe Burrow
- RB: Joe Mixon
- WR: Ja'Marr Chase
- WR: Tee Higgins
- WR: Tyler Boyd
- TE: Devin Asiasi
- LT: Orlando Brown
- LG: Cordell Volson
- C: Ted Karras
- RG: Alex Cappa
- RT: Jonah Williams
The only positions that are really up in the air as of this writing are tight end and right tackle, the rest appear to be pretty set in stone. Mixon probably should have been cut but with the rest of the free-agent running backs getting signed to deals, it's looking more and more likely that he'll be on the team in 2023 even with his $10 million cap hit.
Asiasi will not be the starting tight end when the regular season rolls around but until the team adds a tight end more capable of starting, he's the one we're going with here. With Hurst not returning and the team's other plan, Moreau, stepping away from football due to having Hodgkin's Lymphoma, the team is pretty much in a position where drafting someone is the only plan.
Williams is the starting right tackle as of this writing but there's a chance that he's traded at any moment. If he is, La'el Collins, Jackson Carman, or Cody Ford will be the starter.