Predicting Bengals starting lineups after first week of NFL free agency
Bengals starting defensive lineup in 2023
LDE: Sam Hubbard
NT: D.J. Reader
DT: B.J. Hill
RDE: Trey Hendrickson
LB: Germaine Pratt
LB: Logan Wilson
CB: Chidobe Awuzie
SS: Dax Hill
FS: Nick Scott
CB: Cam Taylor-Britt
CB: Mike Hilton
The defense is pretty cut and dry. The only losses the team has had there is their two starting safeties who will be replaced by last year's first round pick, Dax Hill, and newly-acquired free-agent Nick Scott.
Otherwise, the defense will look pretty much the same as it did last year. Eli Apple could still return and if he does, he'll be in one of the backup cornerback roles. Re-signing Pratt meant that Akeem Davis-Gaither will continue to serve in a backup role rather than be elevated to a starting role.
The biggest change is to the secondary but with Lou Anarumo still at the helm, fans shouldn't feel that there will be too much of a setback at the safety positions. Scott played well during his time in Los Angeles (Bengals fans saw for themselves in Super Bowl LVI) and Hill didn't play a ton in 2022 but did get some playing time in the playoffs.