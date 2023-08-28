Predicting which defensive linemen make the Bengals 53-man roster
Does Raymond Johnson make the team?
The Cincinnati Bengals have 15 defensive linemen on their roster, as of this writing. Who will make the team out of that bunch, who will land on the practice squad, and who will be on their way out the door?
Editor's Note: This was written before Ossai's high ankle sprain was announced
Owen Carney
Despite playing pretty well in the preseason, the Bengals simply have too much depth to make room for Carney on their final roster. Not only that but their practice squad should be jam-packed with defensive line talent as well. Carney is one of the few cuts the Bengals make on the d-line. Hopefully he lands on his feet with another team and can make some positive impacts for them, as long as it's not against the Bengals.
Prediction: Cut
Zach Carter
Carter is one of those players that was somewhat forgettable last year. The third-round rookie out of Florida was a surprise pick at the time and he made some decent plays but for the most part, kind of just faded into the background during the 2022 season.
This preseason, however, he played really well, which is definitely good for him because the Bengals might not have had a choice but to part ways with him if he didn't show something due to all of the other depth they had.
Prediction: Final Roster
Domenique Davis
Davis played well this summer but as the case will be with a lot of these fringe players, there's just not enough room for him on the roster. He definitely has practice squad potential though.