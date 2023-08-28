StripeHype
Predicting which defensive linemen make the Bengals 53-man roster

Does Raymond Johnson make the team?

By Leigh Oleszczak

Aug 26, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Jay Tufele (97) blocks
Aug 26, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Jay Tufele (97) blocks / Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
Jeff Gunter

Last year's seventh-round pick made plays last year but then was a healthy scratch throughout the back half of the year. That's never a good sign.

Gunter looked good during the preseason but once again, there's just too much talent here for him to have a roster spot carved out for him. He should be able to land on the practice squad assuming no one else picks him up.

Prediction: Practice Squad

Trey Hendrickson

I don't need to say much here. Hendrickson is making the team.

Prediction: Final Roster

B.J. Hill

Hill is also a lock to make the team. Who would have thought that Billy Price would be good for something after all? What a trade.

Prediction: Final Roster

