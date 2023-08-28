Predicting which defensive linemen make the Bengals 53-man roster
Does Raymond Johnson make the team?
Jeff Gunter
Last year's seventh-round pick made plays last year but then was a healthy scratch throughout the back half of the year. That's never a good sign.
Gunter looked good during the preseason but once again, there's just too much talent here for him to have a roster spot carved out for him. He should be able to land on the practice squad assuming no one else picks him up.
Prediction: Practice Squad
Trey Hendrickson
I don't need to say much here. Hendrickson is making the team.
Prediction: Final Roster
B.J. Hill
Hill is also a lock to make the team. Who would have thought that Billy Price would be good for something after all? What a trade.