Predicting which defensive linemen make the Bengals 53-man roster

Does Raymond Johnson make the team?

By Leigh Oleszczak

Aug 26, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Jay Tufele (97) blocks
Aug 26, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Jay Tufele (97) blocks / Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
Sam Hubbard

Another lock to make the team is Hubbard, who is entering his sixth year in the league.

Prediction: Final Roster

Raymond Johnson III

This one hurts. Johnson might have been one of the biggest stars defensively for the Bengals this summer but there's just not room for him on the roster. They'll definitely try to keep him on the practice squad.

Prediction: Practice Squad

Myles Murphy

As disappointing as the first-round rookie was this summer, he's making the team. Hopefully, he shows off more of what made him a first-round pick during the regular season and the playoffs.

Prediction: Final Roster

