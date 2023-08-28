StripeHype
Predicting which defensive linemen make the Bengals 53-man roster

Does Raymond Johnson make the team?

By Leigh Oleszczak

Aug 26, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Jay Tufele (97) blocks
Joseph Ossai

Assuming he's healthy and doesn't have to go on IR with his ankle injury, Ossai will make the team. It was puzzling to see him still playing in the second quarter of the final preseason game but Zac Taylor said that Ossai needed the playing time, which was odd.

Prediction: Final Roster

Tautala Pesefea Jr.

It didn't feel like we got to see Pesefea much this summer. With all of the other d-line depth showing up big, he's an easy option to cut.

Prediction: Cut

D.J. Reader

Reader is a lock to make the team. He's entering the final year of his contract so hopefully the Bengals reap the benefits with him being in a contract year.

Prediction: Final Roster

